Western Idaho Fair announces first act of 2024 Concert Series lineup

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair has announced that the first act in their 2024 Concert Series will be the legendary rock band, Kansas who will perform on Monday, August 19th at the ICCU Grandstand Stage.

General admission to the shows is free with Fair Admission, however, this is the first year the the Fair is introducing a limited number of reserved grandstand seats and box packages.

The Fair runs from August 16th to the 25th and features a special performer each day from the 19th to the 23rd. Those performers will be announced every Tuesday and we'll keep you updated here as they're released.

August 19th Show - Kansas

August 20th Show - To Be Announced

August 21st Show - To Be Announced

August 22nd Show - To Be Announced

August 23rd Show - To Be Announced



Advanced admission tickets, carnival wristbands, and reserved seats for Kansas are on sale now at idahofair.com.

