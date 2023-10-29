West Valley Medical Center hosts "Crush the Crisis" to help combat drug misuse

CALDWELL, Idaho — West Valley Medical Center hosted its 3rd annual Crush the Crisis event on Saturday, October 28.

The prescription drug takeback event worked to raise awareness of the dangers of misusing prescription drugs and highlight the importance of safely disposing of unused or expired medications.

The event provides the community with the opportunity to do just that, making proper disposal accessible and anonymous.

In 2022, the CDC reported over 109,000 drug overdose deaths in the US. 381 of them were Idahoans. West Valley Medical Center is working to prevent that number from growing.

For more information, visit hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis or call (833)582-1970.