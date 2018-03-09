West Valley Humane Society seeking comfy arm chairs for dogs

CALDWELL, ID - Anyone who lives with a dog knows Fido loves to relax where most are not allowed — like on comfortable furniture — and the same is true for shelter dogs.

The West Valley Humane Society is looking for unwanted and comfortable chairs — with a lot of life left in them — to put in kennels for the dogs to use.

The shelter recently received its first donation, which a border collie named Roxy is enjoying.

“A lot of them came in as strays, so they obviously came from a home at some point, and it reminds them of home and gives them a little bit of comfort while they’re here,” said Lissa Waters, Development Director at West Valley Humane Society.

Shelter staff say folding camp chairs would work, too. If you have a chair you think will fit through the kennel’s 22-inch door, give the shelter a call at (208) 455-5920.