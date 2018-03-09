West Valley Humane Society seeking comfy arm chairs for dogs

Stephanie Hale-Lopez
5:23 PM, Mar 8, 2018
Roxy, a border collie, enjoys the new chair in her kennel. Photo courtesy of the West Valley Humane Society.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CALDWELL, ID - Anyone who lives with a dog knows Fido loves to relax where most are not allowed — like on comfortable furniture — and the same is true for shelter dogs.

The West Valley Humane Society is looking for unwanted and comfortable chairs — with a lot of life left in them — to put in kennels for the dogs to use.

The shelter recently received its first donation, which a border collie named Roxy is enjoying.

“A lot of them came in as strays, so they obviously came from a home at some point, and it reminds them of home and gives them a little bit of comfort while they’re here,” said Lissa Waters, Development Director at West Valley Humane Society.

Shelter staff say folding camp chairs would work, too. If you have a chair you think will fit through the kennel’s 22-inch door, give the shelter a call at (208) 455-5920. 

