West Valley Humane Society is over capacity with cats

CALDWELL, Idaho — For the first time in over a year, the West Valley Humane Society is over capacity for cats. The facility currently has over 180 cats, with about 70 of them waiting for adoption

The West Valley Humane Society says they have seen a 14% rise in owner surrenders compared to last year due to fewer resources, housing scarcity and housing uncertainty.

The majority of the cats waiting for adoption are kittens and all cats adopted through the shelter are spayed or neutered plus vaccinated and parasite and flea treated.

With every kennel full and hundreds of cats being served every month, the shelter needs the community to help in adopting them. They also are in need of any cat supplies that can be donated.

You can donate to help support the cats at the shelter here or sign up to be a foster parent here.

