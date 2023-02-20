West Valley Humane Society urgently seeking dog food donations

CALDWELL, Idaho — The West Valley Humane Society is urgently asking the community for adult dog food donations.

WVHS operates as a non-profit organization that relies on food donations to help thousands of pets in Canyon County every year. On average, they serve 4,500 dogs per year as part of their standard shelter operations and give out dog food to roughly 750 dogs per year as part of their food pantry.

Shelter leaders say they saw a sharp decline in donations during February.

West Valley Humane Society

Their top priority is adult dog food, but their list of food needs are:

● Adult Dry Dog Food (any brand)

● Adult Wet Dog Food (any brand)

● Puppy Dry and Wet Food (any brand)

● Adult Cat Food (wet and dry)

● Kitten Food (wet and dry)

● Chicken Feed (All Flock

Donations can be made in person by visiting the shelter Monday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Donations can also be made through Amazon by visiting the WVHS donation wish list.

