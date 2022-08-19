West Nile virus detected in Canyon County mosquitoes

MIDDLETON, Idaho — West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes collected by the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District (CCMAD) Thursday near Middleton.

Canyon County is the fifth Treasure Valley county reporting positive mosquitoes. Canyon county has tested more than 750 mosquito pools this season, with Thursday's poll being the first to test positive.

The area where the mosquitoes were collected has been treated for both larval and adult mosquitoes and CCMAD has increased control measures in response to the increased public health threat.

To help prevent the spread of West Nile, Mosquito Abatement officials say there are a few step you can take.

Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days it can produce mosquitoes.

Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.

Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storm drains and other areas that hold water.

Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

You can find more information on West Nile virus at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's website.