West Nile Virus detected in Ada County for the first time this year

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — West Nile Virus has been detected in Ada County mosquito populations, according to a press release from the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District.

The press release stated mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus near the following intersections:

North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth Way in Boise

East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road in Kuna

The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District stated they will be sending truck-mounted abatement treatments in the areas surrounding the detection sites to prevent human cases of West Nile Virus. The abatement district says they will continue to monitor and treat areas within their jurisdiction to control mosquito populations and prevent West Nile Virus from being transmitted to humans and livestock.

To help prevent the spread of West Nile Virus, abatement district officials says you can take these steps:

Drain or dump standing water weekly. For example, dump standing water from flowerpots, planter bases, bird baths, toys, cans, rain gutters, pet dishes, buckets, and old tires

Ensure that screen doors and windows are tight-fitting and good condition

Avoid overwatering your lawn and landscape

Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn to prevent mosquito bites. Those are the times when the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active

Dress in long-sleeve shirts and long pants, preferably in light colors when recreating outdoors during dawn and dusk

Apply insect repellent following label instructions

For more information on where West Nile Virus has been found in Ada County this year, click on the Mosquito Tracker on the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District website.