West Ada School District to hold nutrition information event this week

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is hosting a nutrition information event on Aug. 31 for parents with students in the district.

Attendees can meet school nutrition staff, taste products from vendors, learn about meal patterns and enter to win prizes.

Also at the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about meal payment options or fill out free-and-reduced meal applications.

The applications can also be filled out online, through the TITAN portal. According to the portal, if all of your children attend Frontier Elementary, McMillan Elementary or Meridian Elementary, meals are provided at no cost without completing the application.

The nutrition information event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the District Training Center Auditorium, on 1303 E. Central Drive.

For more information, contact West Ada School Nutrition Services at nutrition@westada.org.