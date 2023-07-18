West Ada School District hosts Free Health Fairs for all students

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District will be hosting four free health fairs during the last two weeks in July.

Each fair will be offering free vaccinations and dental services provided by Central District Health. WASD Health Services will also be giving free vision screenings.

Students from Kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for all services.

Locations:



July 18, 2023, 11:30am - 2:00pm – Desert Sage Elementary, cafeteria

July 20, 2023, 11:30am - 2:00pm – Ustick Elementary, outside area

July 25, 2023, 11:30am - 2:00pm – Desert Sage Elementary, cafeteria

July 27, 2023, 11:30am - 2:00pm – Ustick Elementary, outside area

Parents must pre-register students for treatments 48 hours in advance, and must be present while vaccines are being administered. Vaccinations offered include Influenza, Covid-19 Bivalent Booster, Tdap, HPV, Meningococcal and others.

Pre-Registration at CDH website

Vaccination for Hepatitis A and Varicella will be available though do not require pre-registration.

Dental services will include fluoride and screening. No insurance is required, but will be accepted if you have it. If using insurance, you will not be held responsible for any balance due to services as long as proper paperwork is completed at the fair.

For additional information, either visit the CDH website, or call CDH at 208-327-7400

