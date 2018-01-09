West Ada School District holds final boundary change meeting

Star, ID - Monday Evening West Ada School District held the last of three meeting for parents to discuss boundary changes.

The state's largest school district is seeing close to a thousand new students a year.

District leaders put together a committee of parents and stakeholders to work on a proposal to reduce overcrowding at Eagle and Heritage middle schools and also create the boundaries for the new Star Middle School.

The group is now also proposing boundary changes for four elementary schools in the district.

Jessica Sailor said she moved to the area so her kids could go to certain schools.

"We just want continuity for our children from the elementary to middle to high school.but at the same time, we don't want our children shipped and bussed for an hour, " Sailor said.

West Ada School District spokesperson Eric Exline said they understand parents concerns and this is why they have held a series of public meetings.

"We listen and try to make adjustments where we can, and we have changed the plan considerably from where we were before. it makes some parents happier and some parents unsatisfied," Exline said.

The feedback from all three meetings will be presented as a final draft to the school board next week.