MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is holding a college and career fair for all district high school students Monday.

The fair will help students connect with colleges, employers, armed service branches and more. Students do not need to register for the event.

The fair runs until 3 p.m. Monday at Rocky Mountain High School. Transportation shuttles will be available every hour from CHS, EHS, MHS, MVHS, and OHS. The last shuttle leaves Rocky Mountain High School at 3:15 p.m.