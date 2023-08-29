West Ada School District has a new podcast this year, hoping to get parents insight and information

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District (WASD) is one of the newest additions to the ever-growing world of podcasters.

WASD debuted their show this month and have already tackled topics including back to school, school safety, teacher and parent communication and more.

“We want to connect with our community," said host Katie Rhodenbaugh. "We’re parents in the community, we’re families in the community, this just happens to be our job.”

Rodenbaugh hosts the show with Ken Hyde. They work in the communications team at West Ada, and both are long-time parents of kids in the district. They say being parents gives them good insight while planning the show.

“Because we’re parents, we care," Hyde said. "That’s what this podcast really is about. How do we help our parents, how do we equip our families to navigate schools and activities and all that entails.”

The podcast is available on all podcast platforms as well as YouTube. In the first three episodes, they've interviewed a local influencer from Meridian, a school resource officer, and a teacher.

The two say they want to keep expanding to different kinds of people, both employees at West Ada and other community members. They are always looking for feedback and encourage people to email in to them.

The hosts say the different perspectives help out a lot.

“I think I’ve been humbled on every episode just because I’ve had some strong ideas on things and then somebody will bring something before me and I didn’t think about it that way," Rhodenbaugh said.

For more information on the podcast visit the podcast website.

