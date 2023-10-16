West Ada School District community schools hosting annual diaper drive

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Community Schools are hosting its annual diaper drive on behalf of the Idaho Diaper Bank.

The drive runs from October 16 - 27.

New diapers of any brand and any size will be accepted during the donation period. The school district says Diapers in sizes 4, 5, 6 and pull-ups are in highest need.

The district says that in 2022, the district distributed 25,000 diapers to 72 families each month throughout the school year.

Diapers can be donated at Desert Sage Elementary, McMillan Elementary, Meridian Elementary, Peregrine Elementary, Meridian Middle as well as the West Ada School District Service Center.

There's also an Amazon Registry where purchases can be made.