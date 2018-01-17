The West Ada School Board unanimously voted to change some school boundaries in the state's largest district.

That means, starting next fall hundreds of students will either go to a different school or be on a path to attend a different middle school.

West Ada's population has grown by about a thousand new students every year over the past few years.

The district needed to reduce overcrowding and create boundaries for the new Star Middle School, which opens in the fall.

A committee of parents and stake holders worked on the proposed changes for months and held three public information sessions.

The plan did change from the original proposal, but still not all parents are happy with the outcome.

Students in the district's deaf and hard of hearing program will be affected and some parents say it's not fair to disrupt the lives of those students.