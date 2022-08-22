West Ada holding career fair Monday to fill multiple vacancies

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is holding a career fair Monday, August 22 to fill multiple vacant positions before the school year starts Tuesday.

The career fair is from 2-6 p.m. at the District Training Center located at1303 E. Central Drive in Meridian.

The district is looking to fill a variety of positions for teaching staff, special education paraprofessionals, food and nutrition staff and more. According to the district spokesperson, there are 26 teaching positions and 67 vacancies for paraprofessionals.

"If we are able to spark an interest or find a really good placement for you, we're going to be hiring people on the spot. And, you know, I just want to implore people that you don't have to just be a teacher to work at a school district,” Chief Communications Officer for the West Ada School District Greg Wilson said. “Really, we have a lot of different roles, whether you are just looking to work for a few hours a day, maybe as a crossing job, to really have an incredibly rewarding full-time job, consider the West Ada School District."

There are immediate job openings for:

Special Education Paraprofessionals (all grade levels)

Food and Nutrition - Food Technicians

Food and Nutrition - Full-time Assistant Managers

Various Facilities and Maintenance Positions

Substitute Teaching Positions

According to a press release, there is no experience needed as training will be provided. Full-time employees will receive health, vision, retirement and dental benefits.