Wellness Wednesday: keeping your pet healthy

BOISE, Idaho — April is canine fitness month and the dog trainers at Adventure K-9 in Boise are sharing tips on keeping your dog healthy and active.

"Get out with your dog, go for walks, go for hikes but make sure you also focus on that mental exercise because they need that just as much as they need to run around," said Amber Lequia with Adventure K-9.

This can be as simple as hiding their toys around the house or simple training.

Making sure your dog gets this kind of exercise has benefits for humans too, by getting you out and moving too.

You can find more about Adventure K-9 by clicking here.