Wellness Wednesday: Giving the gift of sight

Many people know when choosing to be a donor of vital organs and tissues upon their passing, that they will be helping to save others. National Eye Donation Month is bringing awareness on how donating can also lead to the gift of sight, as many corneal transplants are possible thanks to this humanitarian act.

Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Matt Sizemore met with Envision Eye Bank Executive Director, Jay Lugo, to talk about how many people are impacted thanks to donors, spotlighting corneal transplants.

Envision Eye Bank is the only accredited eye bank in Idaho, one of only 70 in the entire United States. They obtain and medically evaluate and distribute corneal eye tissues from donors across the state, diligently working to find a match for recipients.

Over 80,000 corneal transplants were performed last year in the US, including 300 in Idaho. Lugo says that one eye donor can help up to six people.

Envision Eye Bank is committed to Idaho patients first and provides assistance both nationally and internationally as needed.

