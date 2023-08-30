Wellness Wednesday: Chronic disease prevention through oral care

Poor oral hygiene can lead to more serious chronic diseases. That's according to Dr. Scott Gardner, a representative of the Idaho State Dental Association from Family Dental Care in Nampa. Our Good Morning Idaho anchor Matt Sizemore had the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Gardner to talk about oral health.

"On one hand, poor oral health such as untreated cavities, gum disease or infection can lead to chronic diseases because the spread of those bacteria goes to other parts of the body," said Dr. Gardner.

According to Dr. Gardner, chronic diseases that are connected to poor dental health include diabetes, cardiovascular problems, cancer, osteoporosis, and auto-immune diseases. These diseases often come with signs such as mouth sores, gum bleeding, dry mouth, and bad breath.

"If you have a healthy mouth, your body can help fight those bad bacteria that cause those diseases. When you have gum disease or infection, you lose that ability to fight off those germs," said Dr. Gardner.

The relationship works inversely as well. For example, someone with osteoporosis has weaker and more brittle bones. Bones are the foundation of our teeth, so lower bone density will lead to problems with the functionality and longevity of teeth.

Dr. Gardner says that it's best to be proactive about dental hygiene rather than trying to treat problems that come up.

"It's important to maintain good oral health throughout your whole life," said Dr. Gardner.

This means brushing twice a day, flossing once a day, going to your dentist twice a year, limiting sugary foods and sweetened drinks, and avoiding tobacco products.

For more information, you can visit the American Dental Association website