Weiser School District removes mask requirements

WEISER, Idaho — The Weiser School District Board of Trustees voted to remove mask requirements for students in staff while inside school facilities at their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

The mask requirement was put in place on September 13. According to a letter written by the school superintendent, trustees reviewed recent trend data for student and staff absences, as well as confirmed COVID-19 cases that were reported to school officials by parents and staff.

Both indicate a "sharp decline" since the week of September 6. Trustees still recommend wearing masks while inside school facilities and emphasized they could implement a mask mandate if conditions change.

Other COVID-19 mitigation strategies were not discussed by the trustees during the meeting. Those strategies, which include expanded eating areas and increased efforts to provide distance between desks and between students in classrooms, will remain in place at this time.