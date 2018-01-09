Weiser school bus driver catches violations on camera

WEISER, ID - Bus drivers and police say they’re tired of seeing drivers ignoring the flashing lights and red stop signs on school buses during stops.

“It’s worse on the highway, but we do have a lot of violations in town,” said Jeffrey Boles, a bus driver in the Weiser School District. “We actually had one this morning with our special needs bus…they went right past the stop sign.”

Boles has been a bus driver with the district for the last four years. He says after seeing dangerous violations seemingly every day, he decided to purchase his own cameras to catch drivers in the act.

“After I installed the dash cam, I actually had a pick-up on this street out here run my stop sign,” Boles said.

Those flashing lights mean children are getting on or off the bus, and ignoring them could lead to a dangerous outcome.

And on days where dense fog is in the forecast, law enforcement says it’s more important than ever to remember the rules.

“If it’s a two-lane road, then both directions of traffic need to stop,” said Lt. Andy Creech with the Payette County Sheriff’s Office. “…but if it’s a road with three or more lanes, only the lanes going in the same direction as the bus need to stop.”

Running a stop-arm is a misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500 and an appearance in court.