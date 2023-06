WEISER, Idaho — Located at the Burlap n Buds Flower Farm, the Weiser River Music Festival begins on Thursday, June 15 and rocks through Saturday.

Early-Bird admission for this event is already sold out, but tickets are still available both on-line and at the event.

Gates open at noon on Thursday, and kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Campsites are available for an additional fee.

Check out the line-up on their website.