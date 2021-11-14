Watch
Weiser man running for US senate seat

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2021, a bird flies near the U.S. Capitol dome at sunrise in Washington. The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in the 2022 midterm elections says it raised more than $105 million this year through September 2021. The record haul marks a 74% increase over last cycle and includes $25.8 million raised in the third quarter of the year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
U.S. Capitol
Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 14, 2021
IDAHO — The 2022 primary election is four months away and the US Senate seat currently held by Mike Crapo will be on the ballot. A man from Weiser, Michael Little is running to unseat Crapo.

"I am definitely not a politician, but I was sick and tired of seeing how Idaho is not being properly represented," Little said.

Little is a disabled combat veteran who fought in Iraq. He's also a former police officer.

Little has never run for public office. He said he's running for a federal office rather than a local or state office because that's where he thinks change is needed.

"The problem isn't local, the problem is federal. And we need people who are going to go in there and say enough is enough," he said.

Little said his top priorities if elected would be education and the military.

"Parents always should have a say in what their children are taught," he said.

Senator Crapo has not officially announced he's running for re-election in 2022, but he did file with the Federal Election Commission last week. He did not want to comment on Little's candidacy.

