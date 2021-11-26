Weiser family keeps Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner event tradition strong

WEISER, Idaho — For nearly 15 years The Clary family has kept the free Weiser Thanksgiving Community Dinner tradition alive.

“This dinner has been going on for the last 31 years here in Weiser,” said Toby Clary.

Clary said they had been part of the volunteer efforts for several years before taking over to organize the dinner. The event was run by two community members for 17 years.

“I love it, I’ll continue to do this until my wife says we don’t do it anymore, but my oldest daughter is a senior and graduating this year so really wanted to make sure we do it one more year. But I don’t see us stopping,” Clary said.

People were able to pick up their food to go or enjoy it inside the Weiser Senior Center. Last year organizers say they were only allowing meals to go or had to deliver them because of the COVID-19 pandemic but this year they were able to bring back the option to dine in.

“You see all the people here coming, and eating together and socializing and being in this communal environment and celebrating Thanksgiving,” Clary said.

Clary adds the meals are all made possible thanks to donations and the volunteers that help to distribute the meals.