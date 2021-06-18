WeFit Specialized Training helping individuals with special needs reach their fitness goals

IDAHO — Just this past month a local personal trainer, Preston Anderson, launched a new opportunity for individuals of any age with special needs to improve their health and enhance their abilities.

“We are a personal training business, here in the greater Boise area and we are offering personal training and fitness instruction specifically to clients with special needs," Anderson said.

He started taking clients this month including Anthony, who is heading off to South Carolina for college soon.

"How has training helped you, have you grown stronger?"

“Yeah!” Anthony said.

“I have a history with working in special education, volunteering with Special Olympics, and so I have seen a really big need in that community for more of a focus on exercise and fitness," Anderson said. "Here at WeFit we are providing one-hour personal training sessions.”

Inspired by his work with the special needs community, Anderson knew he wanted to do more.

“Being able to help individuals reach their goals, and live more fulfilling and independent lives has really been the biggest passion of mine," Anderson said. "I’ve seen a really big need within the special needs community for more of an emphasis on exercise and fitness.”

WeFit is for all ages and fitness levels with a focus on adaptive functional movements.

“We just want to make sure that individuals in the special needs community have a place and a person they can come to that is going to specifically focus on them and what is important to them that they can work toward in their fitness journey.”

But, it's not all work and no play.

“He is really fun, we have fun,” Anthony said.

“What do you have fun doing?”

“Working out, listening to music,” Anthony said.

Anderson provides the equipment and creates a personalized workout plan according to the individual's goals. WeFit offers sessions outside at parks and also does in-home sessions.

For more information or to sign up, visit their Facebook Page, WeFit Specialized Training or send them an email at wefitboise@gmail.com.