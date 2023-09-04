Weekend shooting in Downtown Boise injuries minor

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has confirmed that a female minor was shot during an altercation involving a group of people, mostly juveniles, near 8th / Main in downtown.

The incident occurred on Saturday just before 11:00pm.

It is reported that a male in the group had fired the shot that struck the victim, who was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and potentially gang related.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or CrimeStoppers at 203-343-COPS.