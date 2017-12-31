Weekend night skiing comes to Bogus Basin Mountain Resort

You don't have to get up early to enjoy the slopes at Bogus Basin Mountain Resort, weekend night skiing has opened up at the popular ski hill for the season.

Deerpoint, Coach, Morningstar Chairs, and surface lifts at the base area will be open until 10 PM.

On Saturday, Bogus Basin had a base of 23" of snow with limited groomed runs. Early season conditions obstacles may exist on groomed and ungroomed.

You can also ring in the new year at Bogus Basin with their 2nd annual "Fireworks on the Mountain" on New Years Day.

The fun kicks off at 6:30 PM with live music, food, and drinks.