Wednesday, January 17 School Closures

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — With snow covering the Treasure Valley this morning many school districts are canceling class for the day. We'll continue to monitor closures throughout the morning and post here with the latest announcements.



Nampa School District - CLOSED

Jerome School District - CLOSED

Treasure Valley Classical Academy - CLOSED

New Plymouth School District - CLOSED

Twin Falls School District - CLOSED

Marsing School District - CLOSED

West Ada School District - CLOSED

St. Mary's Catholic School - CLOSED

Bishop Kelly - CLOSED

Homedale School District - CLOSED

Kuna School District - CLOSED

Sacred Heart Catholic School - CLOSED

Falcon Ridge Charter School - CLOSED

Boise School District - CLOSED

St. Ignatius - CLOSED

Gem Prep - VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY

Nampa Meridian Meridian North Meridian South Twin Falls Pocatello

Giraffe Laugh Preschool - CLOSED

Emmett - CLOSED

Victory Charter School - CLOSED

Legacy Charter School - CLOSED

College of Southern Idaho - DELAYED till 10 a.m.

Middleton School District - CLOSED

Vista Montessori School - CLOSED

Cherry Lane Montessori School - CLOSED

Cloverdale Montessori School - CLOSED

Lakewood Montessori School - CLOSED

Rosehill Montessori School - CLOSED

Cardinal Academy Public Charter - CLOSED

Kangaroo Clubhouse Preschool & Childcare - CLOSED

Wilder School District - VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY

COSSA Schools - CLOSED

Liberty Charter School - CLOSED

Northwest Nazarene University - DELAYED

Community Chapel kicks off day at 10:10 a.m.

Melba Schools - CLOSED

Caldwell School District -CLOSED

Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District - CLOSED

Vallivue School District - CLOSED

Heritage Community Charter School - CLOSED

