Website helps public donate directly to Idaho wildland firefighters

IDAHO — Most of the large fires in Idaho are burning north of the Treasure Valley, but teams on the firelines are getting stretched thin. The Dixie-Jumbo Fires and the Snake River Complex have burned a combined 140,000 acres.

The Idaho Department of Lands says while donations are appreciated, the logistics of getting donations to the teams needs to be streamlined. A new webpage called Donations to the Fireline will help with that.

"What we're asking for people to do is to let us know when they have a reasonable quantity of water or sports drinks and then bring that to our fire cache," said Robbie Johnson, Idaho Department of Lands public information officer. "The fire cache has the people who are the experts at bringing in supplies, finding the supplies and then actually shipping those things out to fire crews."

If you have the resources and can help, click here to fill out the form. If you want to make a monetary donation, the Idaho Department of Lands asks that you make it to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which focuses on helping families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and helping injured firefighters and their families.