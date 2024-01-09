Watch Now
Weather conditions force the closure of a portion of Hwy 20

Idaho drivers traveling northeast from Mountain Home may need to find another route due to weather.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 09, 2024
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho drivers traveling northeast from Mountain Home may need to find another route due to weather.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Idaho Transportation Department(ITD) closed all lanes of Hwy 20 from milepost 116 to milepost 152 Dixie to Fairfield) due to low visibility. ITD reports that Pine and Featherville road is also closed due to white out conditions.

With winter here, drivers are urged to check current road conditions before they travel by using the Idaho 511 app or going online to https://511.idaho.gov/#:Alerts

