Weather causes 30 car pile-up west of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho — A car crash involving around 30 vehicles just west of Pocatello caused delays for seven hours on Interstate 86 and left several with minor injuries.

Around 8 a.m. on on November 27, a thick layer of fog suddenly reduced visibility on the roadway causing two vehicles to collide. This in-turn caused a chain reaction of approximately 30 vehicles to crash between exit 56 and exit 59.

Idaho State Police are investigating and more information will be released as it becomes available.