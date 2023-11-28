Watch Now
News

Actions

Weather causes 30 car pile-up west of Pocatello

A car crash involving around 30 vehicles just west of Pocatello caused delays for seven hours on Interstate 86 and left several with minor injuries.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 11:51:33-05

POCATELLO, Idaho — A car crash involving around 30 vehicles just west of Pocatello caused delays for seven hours on Interstate 86 and left several with minor injuries.

Around 8 a.m. on on November 27, a thick layer of fog suddenly reduced visibility on the roadway causing two vehicles to collide. This in-turn caused a chain reaction of approximately 30 vehicles to crash between exit 56 and exit 59.

Idaho State Police are investigating and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click here to donate

Toys for Tots 2023