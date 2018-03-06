Crews have reopened a stretch of westbound I-84 after clearing the scene of a crash that happened late last night.

The crash happened near the Franklin exit in Caldwell just before 11 p.m. Idaho State Police say a truck driver went off the right shoulder of the road and his truck overturned. The truck then caught fire. The driver was taken to the hospital, police did not release any information about his condition.

Crews were forced to divert traffic at the Karcher Road exit while they cleared the scene.

The Idaho Transportation Department says hazmat crews were called to the scene to clean up diesel that spilled during the crash.