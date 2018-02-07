Waterfowl dumped near Kuna Butte

KUNA, ID - Idaho Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for information regarding two recent cases involving the dumping of multiple Canada goose, mallard and goldeneye carcasses near Kuna Butte, southwest of Kuna.

Responding to a call on January 19th, Fish and Game conservation officer Brian Flatter found nine Canada geese, and two duck carcasses left to waste along Swan Falls Road. On February 5th, fellow conservation officer Brian Jack responded to a second call -- and found 31 Canada goose carcasses dumped in the same area.

No meat from any of the birds had been taken. Idaho code requires that the breast meat be removed before disposing of a harvested waterfowl carcass.

Evidence was collected at the scene, but the officers would like to speak with anyone who might have information about what Fish and Game officials are describing as a “wanton waste case.”

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. If you have information, you’re urged to contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty-four hours a day.

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 on weekdays, the Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends, or the Ada County Sheriff’s Office anytime at 208-377-6790.

