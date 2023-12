NAMPA, ID — On Sunday morning, the Nampa Police Department released a statement saying a water main on Midland Boulevard and Southbound Lone Star. Nampa PD advised the public to steer clear of the area if possible.

https://twitter.com/NampaPolice1/status/1738931271538229348/photo/1

Later that afternoon, Nampa PD reported that one southbound lane is open, but work to repair the water main is still underway, so expect delays.