Watch Out for poison hemlock growth during the summer months

BOISE, ID — Whether on your own property or when you're out and about, keep your eyes peeled for poison hemlock as we move into the summer months.

The plant can be fatal to humans and livestock and is growing all around the Gem State.

While the plant is poisonous, it can be removed by hand or with herbicide treatments.

Make sure to wear rubber gloves and protective clothing when removing the noxious weed.

Poison hemlock can grow 3-8 feet tall and has a green stem with red or purple spots. In the later stages of the weed's growth, it has small white flowers.

The plant grows in riparian areas, ponds, canals, ditches, stream banks and pastures.

For additional information on how to spread noxious weeds, resources are available at the Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign.

Photo by: Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign

