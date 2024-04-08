WATCH LIVE: Total Solar Eclipse crosses the United States

BOISE, Idaho — Today in Idaho, locals will see a partial solar eclipse while the moon temporarily blocks about one-third of the sun. The eclipse is expected to begin in Idaho at 11:30 am MT with the maximum eclipse starting at 12:30 pm MT.

If you plan on taking a look at the sky, make sure you protect your eyes. The lenses in solar eclipse glasses are much darker than regular sunglasses.

View the eclipse as it moves across the US in the live stream player below.



Watch live: Eclipse across the country



Eclipse Tracker