WATCH LIVE: Total Solar Eclipse crosses the United States

Total solar eclipse passes over United States
NASA
<p>2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.</p>
Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 14:04:24-04

BOISE, Idaho — Today in Idaho, locals will see a partial solar eclipse while the moon temporarily blocks about one-third of the sun. The eclipse is expected to begin in Idaho at 11:30 am MT with the maximum eclipse starting at 12:30 pm MT.

If you plan on taking a look at the sky, make sure you protect your eyes. The lenses in solar eclipse glasses are much darker than regular sunglasses.

View the eclipse as it moves across the US in the live stream player below.

