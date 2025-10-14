Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new 'First Presidency'

Isaac Hale/AP
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during the morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.
Mormon Conference
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — At 1 p.m. MT, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will announce its new "First Presidency" following the passing of Russell M. Nelson.

WATCH LIVE:

The new president will be the 18th in the Church of Latter-day Saints' 195-year history.

The President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is designated a prophet who is tasked with leading and encouraging its millions of members across the world. The President also provides guidance on matters related to missionary work, temple service, and more.

In addition to naming the new high leader of the church, two apostles will also be appointed to serve in the First Presidency as the president's primary counselors.

