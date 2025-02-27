WATCH: Chelsea Handler and friends ski Soldier Mountain powder in bikinis

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho — Celebrity talk show host and comedian, Chelsea Handler celebrated her 50th birthday by skiing powder at Idaho's own Soldier Mountain in her bikini alongside a bunch of other ladies. Soldier Mountain lent the crew a snowcat to access untouched powder for the occasion.

For the past few years, Handler has made it a tradition to strip down and ski in her skivvies on her birthday. In 2023, she skied topless at Whistler Blackcomb on her birthday.