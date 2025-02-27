Watch Now
News

Actions

WATCH: Chelsea Handler and friends ski Soldier Mountain powder in bikinis

Posted

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho — Celebrity talk show host and comedian, Chelsea Handler celebrated her 50th birthday by skiing powder at Idaho's own Soldier Mountain in her bikini alongside a bunch of other ladies. Soldier Mountain lent the crew a snowcat to access untouched powder for the occasion.

RELATED: Cat skiing at Soldier Mountain is a bucket list experience on the slopes

For the past few years, Handler has made it a tradition to strip down and ski in her skivvies on her birthday. In 2023, she skied topless at Whistler Blackcomb on her birthday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights