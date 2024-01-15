Washington's AG files lawsuit to block Kroger-Albertsons merger

BOISE, Idaho — The proposed merger between Boise-based Albertsons grocery and Cincinnati-headquartered Kroger is hitting a roadblock.

On Monday, Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court to block the proposed merger. In a release, Ferguson claims if the two largest supermarket companies in Washington state combined, “it would severely limit shopping options for consumers and eliminate vital competition that keeps grocery prices low.”

Kroger and Albertsons are the second and fourth largest supermarket operators in the country with more than 700,000 employees in nearly 5,000 stores across 49 states.

“This merger is bad for Washington shoppers and workers,” Ferguson said. “Free enterprise is built on companies competing, and that competition benefits consumers. Shoppers will have fewer choices and less competition, and, without a competitive marketplace, they will pay higher prices at the grocery store. That’s not right, and this lawsuit seeks to stop this harmful merger.”

More than half of all supermarkets in Washington state are currently owned by either Kroger or Albertsons, and they account for more than 50% of all supermarket sales in the state.

In late August 2023, the companies proposed to sell off 413 stores nationwide to diminish concerns about the new combined company’s market dominance, but Ferguson doesn’t believe that plan does enough to maintain healthy competition.

Ferguson’s lawsuit asks the court to find that the merger violates Washington antitrust law, and to issue an injunction permanently blocking the merger nationwide.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Albertsons for comment but has not yet heard back.