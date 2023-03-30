Washington Wine reports larger harvest, high quality in 2022

SEATTLE — According to the Washington State Wine Commission's annual Grape Production Report, 2022 yielded 240,000 tons of wine grapes in Washington State, marking a 34% increase from the previous season.

“Winemakers and growers alike are thrilled about the quality of the 2022 fruit, with exceptional flavors and high natural acidity,” said Chris Stone, VP of Marketing & Communications, Washington State Wine Commission. “It’s a standout vintage for Washington wine.”

The extraordinary harvest is attributed to the weather. The growing season began with a cold, wet winter, followed by cool spring when vineyards were in bloom.

Warmer temperatures arrived late, in mid-June, putting the growing season two weeks or more behind recent years. This led to a late start to harvest.

Late September and October brought nearly unprecedented warm weather and perfect growing conditions throughout the Columbia Valley, allowing the fruit plenty of time to ripen.

These conditions led to the creation of bigger berries and clusters and a heavier crop overall.

The cool spring had many vintners nervous, but the beautiful fall weather allowed the fruit to ripen to near perfection.

“2022 was a bit of a nail-biter through the spring, but luckily we were handed an absolutely gorgeous fall which allowed the fruit to ripen perfectly,” said Stone.

Between the lighter harvest of 2021, and a plentiful 2022, both Cabernet Sauvignon, the region's top variety, and Chardonnay showed significant increases in production.

Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc varieties also showed significant increases in the amount collected at harvest.

Good news for Wine drinkers, as plenty of bottles will make their way to the shelves.

To learn more, visit www.washingtonwine.org.

