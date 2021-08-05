Watch
Washington Supreme Court to hear police public records case

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol riots
Posted at 10:46 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names.

Court Commissioner Michael Johnston said in the question of whether the officers can remain anonymous is of considerable public interest.

The officers were in D.C. for a Trump rally. They claimed they were not part of the riots but an investigation last month found that at least two of the officers broke the law while there.

The Supreme Court will set a time for oral arguments in the case.

