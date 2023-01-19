Washington Medical Commission files disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole

BOISE, Idaho — The Washington Medical Commission has filed a statement of charges against Dr. Ryan Cole, who represents Ada County on the Central District Health Board of Health.

The statement of charges alleges Dr. Cole made “numerous false and misleading statements” about the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, treatment and masks.

In the statement of charges, the Washington Medical Commission writes that his comments were "harmful and dangerous to individual patients, generated mistrust in the medical profession and in public health, and had a widespread negative impact on the health and well-being of our communities.”

The statement also alleges Cole "prescribed medications that are not indicated for a COVID-19 infection, failed to properly document adequate justification for the treatment in the medical record, failed to take a history or perform a physical examination, and failed to obtain appropriate informed consent."

Allegations also include that Cole "provided inadequate opportunity for follow-up care, treated patients beyond his competency level, and did not advise patients about standard treatment guidelines and preventative measures."

Cole is the only physician on the Central District Health Board which consists of four politicians, a nurse and a nurse practitioner in addition to Dr. Cole.

Dr. Cole is a licensed Physician in Washington, Idaho and a handful of other states; He has until the end of the month to respond to the allegations.

You can read the full statement of charges below.