Washington man sentenced for beating Idaho dog to death

COEUR D'ALENE, Id. - An eastern Washington man has been sentenced to a year in jail after beating to death an eleven-month old dog in northern Idaho.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Matott of Spokane received the sentence Thursday in First District Court for killing a Corgi and Red Heeler mix named “Hank” in July 2017 near Hauser, Idaho.

First District Magistrate Judge Robert Burton suspended part of the sentence, requiring Matott to serve about five months in jail and two years of supervised probation.

A jury in March convicted Matott of animal cruelty and beating or harassing animals. Both are misdemeanors.

Authorities say the dog died after being left in Matott's care. A veterinarian who examined the dog says it had multiple bruises, rib fractures, punctured lungs and internal bleeding.

Matott said “Hank” was injured playing fetch.

(by Associated Press)

