Washington County Sheriff addresses stolen campaign signs

WEISER, Idaho — Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas is issuing a public notice following recent thefts of campaign signs, including some of his own and those of True Pearce, a candidate for Washington County Prosecuting Attorney, ahead of the upcoming May elections.

In a press release, Sheriff Thomas said, "Stealing campaign signs is not only disrespectful to the candidates and their supporters, but it is also a criminal act punishable under Idaho law. Such actions directly undermine the democratic process and the principles of free speech and civil engagement that are essential to our community."

Sheriff Thomas is offering a $100 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the campaign sign thefts.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Weiser at (208) 414-2121.