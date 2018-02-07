Warm winter weather keeps Amity Elementary on track for fall opening

BOISE, ID - Nearly one year after voters in the Boise School District approved a $172.5 million bond, the new Amity Elementary School building is on track to open this fall.

For BSD, Amity Elementary has stood the test of time.

“The cutting edge technology that was used to build the school back in 1979 has caused us some problems,” said Dan Hollar, district spokesman.

A leaking roof and major infrastructure issues will be soon be in the past, as crews work to complete the school’s new building just a few yards away.

The current building, now nearly 40 years old, will be demolished. A new playground will be built in its place.

A secured main entrance, Astroturf in the courtyard, and energy efficient heating are some of the highlights of the $15 million project.

“Our Just for Kids Childcare Program, that has for many years been in a portable [classroom] here at the Amity site…we’ve actually integrated that into Amity Elementary School, and that’s a good thing,” Hollar said.

The district’s Hearing Impaired Program will also be relocated to the new building.

This winter’s unseasonably warm weather has allowed Beniton Construction crews to make significant progress.

The new building is set to open this fall.

“This is all about what’s right for our students, what’s right for our community,” Hollar said. “We can’t thank enough, our community for their support.”

The new Amity Elementary School is just one of the 22 capital improvement projects supported by the district’s March 2017 bond.

Click here for a full list.