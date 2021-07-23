Watch
Warm water prompts Yellowstone 2 p.m.-sunrise fishing ban

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 13:45:51-04

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Warm water and low flows are prompting Yellowstone National Park to close all fishing in rivers and streams during the afternoon and evening for the first time in over a decade.

The park sometimes closes portions of rivers to fishing during the summer due to warm water. Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says this is the first park-wide closure since 2007.

Starting Saturday, river and stream fishing will be prohibited from 2 p.m. until sunrise. Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset, like usual.

Warm water can be stressful for trout and other fish, especially when they’re caught.

