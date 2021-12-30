Warm-up shelter open for those experiencing homelessness in the cold

BOISE, Idaho — A lot of snow fell across Idaho this week, making for cold and icy conditions right here in the Treasure Valley and it will only get colder as we head toward the weekend with temperatures dropping to single digits. For those experiencing homelessness living outside during the winter can be extra challenging.

Our Path Home, in collaboration with local partners, opened a temporary winter warm-up day shelter for community members experiencing homelessness.

“There's a limited amount of options for people without homes to find safe shelter. Exposure in extreme heat and exposure in extreme cold is super dangerous. This is when people are at risk of dying because hypothermia sets in pretty quickly,” Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stiger said.

The warm-up day shelter is held at 511 S. Americana Boulevard in downtown Boise. It’s open now through March 31, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. every day.

Jodi Peterson-Stiger

According to the City of Boise, those entering the warm-up day shelter and staff, people will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry. Face masks will be required for everyone over the age of two.

Donations are also always accepted by these local resources. Anything warm like outer layers, hats, gloves socks are good items to donate. It is also recommended to keep these items in your car to give to someone when you see them since not know about options available, like warming shelters.

“Our homeless numbers are rising and what that means is there's a new population of homeless people entering into a system they are not familiar with,” Peterson-Stiger said.