Warhawk Air Museum celebrating National Rosie the Riveter Day this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — The Warhawk Air Museum is celebrating National Rosie the Riveter Day on March 21. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free if you dress up as Rosie.

The museum says they are celebrating Rosie the Riveter Day in recognition of the women of WWII who redefined what it was to be a woman in the workforce. Around five million civilian women took over "man's work," joining 350,000 women serving in the United States Armed Forces in an official capacity for the first time.

We're celebrating the spirit of Rosie the Riveter THIS SUNDAY by giving FREE ADMISSION to everyone dressed like Rosie!

💪

Who exactly was Rosie the Riveter and what does she symbolize today? Check out this video to learn more 👇👇 https://t.co/YCBQCN0Ko7 — Warhawk Air Museum (@WarhawkMuseum) March 16, 2021

The Warhawk Air Museum is located at 201 Municipal Drive in Nampa. The museum has a Rosie Selfie Station where people are encouraged to show their best "Rosie" pose.