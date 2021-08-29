Warbird Roundup mixes the newest technology with historic airplanes

NAMPA, Idaho — The Warhawk Museum hosted the Warbird Roundup this weekend for the 19th time as aviation fans were treated to a mix of different airplanes that took off and landed at Nampa Municipal Airport.

The newest airplane is the f-35 and Boise native SSG Paxton McCamish works on these jets, he does the electrical and computer maintenance to make sure pilots can be effective while in flight.

"The F-35 is the latest and greatest, it is not only the most advanced fighter aircraft we have at the moment, but it also makes every jet around it better," said McCamish.

We also ran into aviation photographers who came for the World War II-era planes, several people stood outside the fence by the runway where the planes flew overhead at low altitudes.

"I just appreciate that these things are built almost 80-90 years ago now and they are still just as gorgeous," said Lane Abshire who paused the interview to take some photos. "There are not many places left in the country that you can get that close to a landing bearcat."

The roundup marks one of the biggest fundraisers for the Warhawk Museum and this year the timing was perfect as it allowed veterans and patriotic Americans to come together following the deaths of 13 service members in Afghanistan.

"It’s tragic, so this weekend is meant to bring light and love to our country and everyone that’s here and especially to men like you and our veterans,"

said Sue Paul of the Warhawk Museum."

Click here to listen to a podcast by Sue Paul that features Kristin "Beo" Wolfe an F-35 pilot.

And for SSG McCamish, it was a special homecoming as he got to share what he does with his family, McCamish is part of a demonstration team based out of Hill Air Force Base in Utah, but he says it's always nice to come back to the Treasure Valley.

"We are here to inspire the future, but we are here to also honor the past and remember all the airmen that came before us," said McCamish. "I love the Air Force, the Air Force has been really awesome and a blessing, it's one of the greatest decisions of my life."

The keynote speaker for the 19th annual Warbird Roundup was Colonel Bud Anderson, the last living World War II triple ace pilot.