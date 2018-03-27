Want to help name Meridian's newest park?

MERIDIAN, CITY - The city of Meridian wants to hear from you

But not on growth or crime or anything like that.

It needs your help in naming the new 77-acre regional park that's being planned for south Meridian.

It'll be the largest park in the city, offering ways to help learn through science, technology, arts and math. “There are four names that are already pre-selected for people to vote on. There is also another category if someone has a great name that they think ought to be considered. They can add that in as a write-in,” said Meridian Parks and Recreation director Steve Siddoway.

The names already selected are Discovery Park ... Exploration Park ...Highland Park ... and Innovation Park.

If you live in Meridian and want to vote on the name -- or submit one of your own -- go to the Meridian website at www.meridiancity.org and click on City News.

The park will be near Lake Hazel and South Locust Grove Roads.

It’s set to open in the summer of next year.

