Walmart pharmacies in Idaho to distribute authorized COVID-19 medication

BOISE, Idaho — Walmart pharmacies in Idaho will begin distributing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting Thursday.

Select locations in Idaho are receiving limited supplies of the medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, according to a news release. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

The medication is available at no cost to eligible patients with a valid prescription. Both medications are oral treatment that helps with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and can help reduce the risk of hospitalization, according to the Walmart pharmacy website.

The release says Walmart worked with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where the treatment is needed most. While the initial supply is limited, Walmart says its pharmacies are ready to help expand access.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Customers and healthcare providers can go to the Walmart website and use the store locator to find their nearest store that is carrying the medication to send the electronic prescription.